Death toll rises to 21 in high-speed train collision in Spain's Cordoba

The accident occurred near Adamuz when the Iryo train, carrying around 300 passengers and travelling from Malaga to Madrid-Puerta de Atocha, derailed after crossing onto an adjacent track and collided with an AVE train operating on the Madrid-Huelva route.





The second train was operated by Spain's state-owned railway company Renfe. Footage shared by passengers on social media showed several carriages severely damaged following the collision.





Witnesses said the impact felt like an earthquake, while passengers were forced to break windows to escape, resulting in multiple injuries caused by cuts. Several passengers also reported smoke inside the trains and sought medical assistance, Euro News reported. -- ANI

