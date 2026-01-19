HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Death toll rises to 21 in high-speed train collision in Spain's Cordoba

Mon, 19 January 2026
Share:
08:42
Pic: Reuters/Alex Gallegos
Pic: Reuters/Alex Gallegos
At least 21 people were killed and several others injured after a high-speed Iryo train derailed and collided with another train in Spain's Cordoba province, Euro News reported, citing officials. 

The accident occurred near Adamuz when the Iryo train, carrying around 300 passengers and travelling from Malaga to Madrid-Puerta de Atocha, derailed after crossing onto an adjacent track and collided with an AVE train operating on the Madrid-Huelva route. 

The second train was operated by Spain's state-owned railway company Renfe. Footage shared by passengers on social media showed several carriages severely damaged following the collision. 

Witnesses said the impact felt like an earthquake, while passengers were forced to break windows to escape, resulting in multiple injuries caused by cuts. Several passengers also reported smoke inside the trains and sought medical assistance, Euro News reported. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi can't breathe, AQI at 'severe' category of 418
LIVE! Delhi can't breathe, AQI at 'severe' category of 418

'Mumbai mayor to be from...': Shinde meets new corporators
'Mumbai mayor to be from...': Shinde meets new corporators

Amid speculation in political circles over Shiv Sena's stand vis-a-vis the next mayor of Mumbai, party leader and minister Uday Samant said the civic body polls were contested as the Mahayuti alliance.

'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'

'It would have polarised the Marathi-non Marathi divide further.'Fadnavis had a very clear strategy: Let all Marathi people campaign for us (the BJP), and whatever results we get will be delivered by Marathi people only.'

Shinde, his corporators don't want BJP mayor: Raut
Shinde, his corporators don't want BJP mayor: Raut

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday that many newly elected Shiv Sena corporators, who originally belonged to the Bal Thackery-founded party before its division, do not want a Bharatiya Janata Party...

Why China's Claim On Shaksgam Valley Is Baseless
Why China's Claim On Shaksgam Valley Is Baseless

Today's situation in the Shaksgam Valley is the consequence of what happened in Gilgit in 1947.But is India ready to militarily get back its territories? asks Claude Arpi.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO