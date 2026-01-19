Congress spreading lies about VB-G RAM G: Govt

12:18





Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Union minister referred to Congress' nationwide campaign against the new Act that will replace MGNREGA, and said the opposition was spreading "lies" that employment would be provided only in certain panchayats under the scheme.





The Congress launched 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a 45-day nationwide campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), on January 10. The opposition party is demanding the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form, the right to work and the authority of panchayats.





"I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi ji and Mallikarjun Kharge ji, that by spreading misinformation about the VB-G RAM G, they are not strengthening but rather weakening the Congress," Chouhan said.





"The Congress has abandoned its idea, ideology and ideal... Idea is Nation first, development of the country... VB-G RAM G is for the development of villages," he said. "We tried to make MGNREGA better. The proof is that we spent around Rs. 9 lakh crore while the UPA govt had spent around Rs 2 lakh crore," he said. Chouhan said the statement that the Right to Work is being snatched away is a "lie".





"Instead of 100 days we are now giving 125 days work...Not just right to work, we have also made provision for giving unemployment allowance within 15 days... You gave right on paper, we have strengthened it on ground," the minister said. -- PTI

