Cong-DMK alliance strong, will stay together: Congress

Mon, 19 January 2026
The ties between Congress and the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu are strong, and the two will face the upcoming Assembly election together, Congress leader T S Singh Deo said on Monday. 

 He exuded confidence that differences, if any, would be resolved as "issues among the members of the family." 

He also said that the Congress party was committed to the alliance. "I am confident it will remain strong, and we are aiming to return to power with a capable Chief Minister M K Stalin," Singh Deo told reporters at 

Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the Congress state headquarters here. Deo, who is the chairman of the AICC Screening Committee, said that both Congress and DMK would remain "stick together" and face the polls. 

"We are going to be stick together... whatever differences are there, those will be resolved like the issues within the family. We will work it out," he said. -- PTI

