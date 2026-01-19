Cong-DMK alliance strong, will stay together: Congress





He also said that the Congress party was committed to the alliance. "I am confident it will remain strong, and we are aiming to return to power with a capable Chief Minister M K Stalin," Singh Deo told reporters at





Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the Congress state headquarters here. Deo, who is the chairman of the AICC Screening Committee, said that both Congress and DMK would remain "stick together" and face the polls.





"We are going to be stick together... whatever differences are there, those will be resolved like the issues within the family. We will work it out," he said. -- PTI

He exuded confidence that differences, if any, would be resolved as "issues among the members of the family."