China records lowest birth rate in 2025

Mon, 19 January 2026
12:53
image
China recorded its lowest birth rate on record in 2025 as its population declined for the fourth consecutive year, deepening a demographic challenge that could weigh on the world's second-largest economy for decades, CNN reported.

The CNN report citing data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Monday stated the birth rate fell to 5.63 births per 1,000 people in 2025, lower than the previous record low of 6.39 births per 1,000 recorded in 2023.

The figures suggest that a slight rise in births seen in 2024 was an exception rather than a sign of recovery, as the country's birth rate has continued to fall steadily since 2016.

The data also showed that China's total population shrank again last year. With 7.92 million babies born in 2025 and 11.31 million deaths recorded, the country's population declined by 3.39 million.

China remained second to India in terms of population for the second consecutive year after India dislodged China and adorned the crown of the world's most populous country in 2023.

Despite the demographic decline, Chinese officials said the economy met its growth target for the year. China's economy grew by 5 per cent in 2025, in line with the government's annual goal of "around 5%," CNN reported. -- ANI

