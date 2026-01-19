CBI questions Vijay for 6 hours on Karur stampede

17:29

The car carrying actor Vijay reaches CBI office in New Delhi on Monday./ANI Photo





The CBI conducted the second round of questioning of TVK chief and actor Vijay at the agency headquarters on Monday in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.





The actor arrived at the agency headquarters on Lodhi Road in a fleet of luxury SUVs this morning, they said.





He was questioned during the day by a team of officials led by a deputy superintendent rank officer drawn from the agency's anti-corruption, they said.





Vijay was earlier questioned at the CBI headquarters on January 12 for more than six hours.





He was asked to come again on January 13 last but the actor sought another date citing Pongal, they said.





The central probe agency acceded to the actor's request and gave him a date for Monday, they said.





Several questions related to decision-making about the rally, reasons for his delay, continuation of speech, his knowledge about the ongoing chaos, turnout and mismanagement of the crowd were put forth to him, they said.

TVK chief Vijay left the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday after nearly six hours of questioning in Karur stampede case.