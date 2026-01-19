HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top losers today

Mon, 19 January 2026
Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, tracking deep losses in heavyweights Reliance Industries, Eternal, and ICICI Bank amid rising geopolitical tensions and renewed global tariff concerns. 

Besides, subdued quarterly results, ongoing weakness in the rupee and unabated flight of foreign capital from Indian equities also made investors jittery, traders said. 

Amid cautious investor sentiment, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 324.17 points, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 83,246.18. 

During the day, it tumbled 672.04 points, or 0.80 percent, to 82,898.31. 

A total of 3,074 stocks declined, while 1,227 advanced and 182 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 108.85 points, or 0.42 percent, to 25,585.50. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries dropped 3.04 percent after the company reported a flat net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the third quarter, as a decline in gas production and weakness in its retail business offset gains in other segments. 

ICICI Bank, Eternal, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards.

