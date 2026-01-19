HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Armed miscreants loot cash, gold worth Rs 5 cr from bank in Odisha

Mon, 19 January 2026
Share:
23:33
image
Armed miscreants allegedly looted cash and gold worth around Rs 5 crore from a bank branch in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm.

According to police, five to six assailants wearing face masks arrived on motorcycles and entered the branch posing as customers.

Brandishing firearms, they threatened employees and customers, creating panic inside the premises. 

The miscreants then damaged the CCTV system installed inside the branch and locked up those present before fleeing around 2.15 pm with the gold and cash, police said.

As per preliminary investigation, cash amounting to around Rs 4 lakh and gold weighing about 3.7 kg were looted from the branch, a police officer said.

A probe has been launched to identify and nab the accused.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong-DMK alliance strong, will stay together: Congress
LIVE! Cong-DMK alliance strong, will stay together: Congress

Mayor post for Sena will be tribute to Bal Thackeray: Shinde
Mayor post for Sena will be tribute to Bal Thackeray: Shinde

Shinde also emphasised that Mumbai will have a Mahayuti mayor, dismissing reports of new political equations after the results of the civic polls were declared last week.

Oscar winner Keeravani to lead music for R-Day cultural show
Oscar winner Keeravani to lead music for R-Day cultural show

The broader theme of the performance will be -- 'Swatantra Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi Ka Mantra - Viksit Bharat', officials said.

Paratrooper killed in J-K encounter; terror hideout busted
Paratrooper killed in J-K encounter; terror hideout busted

A paratrooper critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar district succumbed to his injuries. A massive search operation is underway to locate the terrorists.

'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'
'Keeping Modi-Shah Away From Mumbai Was Deliberate'

'It would have polarised the Marathi-non Marathi divide further.'Fadnavis had a very clear strategy: Let all Marathi people campaign for us (the BJP), and whatever results we get will be delivered by Marathi people only.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO