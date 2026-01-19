HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Akhilesh's stepbrother accuses wife of 'ruining family'

Mon, 19 January 2026
13:57
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav on Monday alleged that his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav, a BJP leader, has ruined his family ties and he would seek a divorce at the earliest.
 
Aparna Yadav is currently the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women.

In a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle, Prateek Yadav described Aparna Yadav as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centred and driven by the pursuit of fame and influence.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to do is become famous and influential.
 Right now, I am (in) a very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. That's because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek Yadav wrote.

PTI tried to reach out to Aparna Yadav for her response, but she was unavailable. People close to her also declined to comment on the allegations.

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Yadav. His stepbrother and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, currently heads the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on an SP ticket from the Cantt seat in Lucknow but lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

She later joined the BJP in March 2022 and openly campaigned for the party. She was appointed vice chairperson of the state's women's commission in September 2024.

Neither the SP nor the BJP has reacted to the issue so far. -- PTI

