Ajay Devgn announces AI-powered film 'Bal Tanhaji'

Rooted in the legacy of the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released in 2020, Bal Tanhaji pushes the universe into unexplored narrative terrain, reimagining the franchise for a generation that engages with stories far beyond theatrical screens.





The project reflects Lens Vault Studios' core ambition: to create enduring story worlds that live across platforms, formats, and technologies, according to a press release.





Ajay said the film represents the studio's beginning into future-ready content creation.





"Lens Vault Studios was created to move beyond conventional boundaries of storytelling. Our focus is on discovering formats and mediums that are still largely untapped, while applying the discipline and scale of mainstream cinema. 'Bal Tanhaji' represents the beginning of this journey into future-ready content creation," he said in a statement.





"With Bal Tanhaji, we are redefining how legacy narratives can evolve through technology. Generative AI allows us to expand story universes in ways that were previously impossible, making them more immersive, scalable, and relevant for new-age audiences. This is the foundation on which Lens Vault Studios is being built," Danish, founder and CEO of Lens Vault Studios, added. -- PTI

