400 tribals from across country invited to watch Republic Day parade

The representatives of the indigenous communities hailing from remote forests, highlands, and borderlands across the country will also get a chance to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.





They will join 5,000 "special guests", who have made exceptional contributions to nation-building, and their spouses, to watch the spectacle. In addition, 50 Delhi-based couples from each state and Union territory, dressed in their traditional attire, have been invited to witness the parade.





The procession along Kartavya Path will feature 30 tableaux from states, Union territories, and central government departments competing for official prizes, with the public also serving as arbiter of their favourite tableaux and marching contingents in a separate "Popular Choice" category through an online poll on the MyGov platform.





The country's military might will be displayed through a rhythmic parade, followed by a fly-past of 29 aircraft, including Rafales, Su-30s and MiG-29s, P-8I surveillance planes, Apache and light combat helicopters, and transport workhorses such as the C-130 and the C-295.





The viewers will be seated in enclosures named after country's rivers -- Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Ganga, Godavari, Krishna, Narmada, Yamuna and others -- while for Beating the Retreat ceremony, the theme will shift from geography to culture, with enclosures named after Indian musical instruments, from the bansuri and mridangam to the sitar, sarod and veena.





"Approximately 10,000 seats will also be made available on 'Amantran Portal' free of cost for the general public on registering themselves at the said portal with a valid ID proof," the office memorandum said. -- PTI

