Vijay to appear before CBI again over stampede case

Sun, 18 January 2026
17:17
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay left for Delhi on Sunday to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation on January 19 in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The actor-turned politician left by a chartered plane for the national capital by 4.15 pm, airport officials said.

Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on January 12 for more than six hours, was asked to come again on the following day, but the actor sought another date, citing the harvest festival Pongal.   -- PTI

