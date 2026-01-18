HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: 12 detained for offering namaaz in empty house 'without permission'

Sun, 18 January 2026
15:24
Image only for representation
Police have detained 12 people in a village in Bareilly district for allegedly offering namaaz at a empty house 'without permission', officials said on Sunday.

A video purportedly showing people offering prayers inside the house has surfaced and is being circulated on social media, they said.

SP (South) Anshika Verma said police took precautionary action after receiving information from people in Mohammadganj village that a vacant house was allegedly being used as a temporary madrassa for the past several weeks.

"Conducting any new religious activity or gathering without permission is a violation of the law. Strict action will be taken if such activities are repeated," she said, appealing to people to maintain peace and law and order.

Police said the 12 detained persons were challaned under sections related to breach of peace and later produced before a magistrate, who granted them bail.

Efforts are underway to trace three other persons who are absconding. 

According to police, preliminary inquiry revealed that the vacant house belongs to one Hanif, and was being used temporarily for Friday namaaz.

No written permission or valid documents could be produced when sought by the authorities, they said.

Police said some villagers had objected to the prayers being held regularly at the house without permission and informed the authorities, following which the police reached the spot and stopped the gathering.

The online video has been taken into account as part of the investigation, officials added.   -- PTI

