UAE President Al Nahyan to visit India on Monday

Sun, 18 January 2026
22:46
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India on Monday to explore new frontiers in further boosting the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

His visit to India comes amid the volatile situation in the Middle-East arising out of a sharp decline in Iran-US ties, simmering tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen and the unsettling political scenario in Gaza.

People familiar with the UAE president's visit said trade and investment, defence industry cooperation and energy initiatives are expected to be on the agenda of his talks with the Indian leadership.

The situation in the Middle-east is also likely to figure in the talks, they said.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president of the UAE will pay an official visit to India on January 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

It will be the UAE leader's third official visit to India since assuming the charge of the top office and the fifth to the country over the last 10 years.

There has been a significant upswing in bilateral trade and people-to-people ties after New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed an ambitious comprehensive economic partnership agreement in 2022.

The visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in September 2024, the MEA said. -- PTI

LIVE! 7 killed, 80 hurt as bus overturns in Jharkhand

Agencies flag 'crypto hawala' pipeline funding terror in J-K

Mirroring the traditional hawala system, where money is sent through non-banking channels, this digital version uses the anonymity of unregulated cryptocurrency to erase the financial trail and inject cash into the domestic economy.

Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to land in Lucknow

The airline said that the plane was diverted to Lucknow after a "security threat" was detected on board.

Kohli's 54th ODI ton in vain as NZ seal series 3-1

Kohli's 124 in vain as New Zealand beat India by 41 runs in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1

Maha civic results may trigger MVA churn as Cong pulls ahead

With the Congress coming third overall and having done much better than Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP, its allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi, political analysts said it will force a rethink as far as coordination, seat-sharing and leadership are...

