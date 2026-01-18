Time to look for new leadership in Iran: Trump

12:20

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday called for an end to 37-year rule of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime, saying, 'It's time to look for new leadership in Iran,' as anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic escalate, driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance.





In an interview with Politico, the US President stated that they criticised Tehran's leadership, saying they rely on violence and repression to maintain control.





"What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before," Trump said, as quoted by Politico.





"In order to keep the country functioning--even though that function is a very low level--the leadership should focus on running his country properly, like I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands in order to keep control," he added.





The US President further noted that 'leadership' is built on respect, not 'fear and death'.





Trump further denounced Khamenei personally, calling him 'a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people', and described Iran as 'the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership', as reported by Politico.





His remarks come shortly after Khamenei, in a series of posts on X, blamed Trump for the unrest and casualties in Iran.





The leader of the Islamic Republic also accused Trump of misrepresenting violent groups as reflecting the will of the Iranian people, calling it 'an appalling slander'.





"The US President introduced the groups who committed acts of vandalism, arson, and murdered people as 'the Iranian nation.' He uttered an appalling slander against the Iranian people. We find the US President guilty for this slander," Khamenei said.





"The US President sent a message to the seditionists saying he would support them and provide military support. In other words, the US President himself was involved in the sedition. These are criminal acts," he added.





Trump's remarks mark a continuation of the increasingly tense rhetoric between Washington, DC and Tehran, highlighting the deepening divide over Iran's domestic unrest and governance.