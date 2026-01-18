Stalin announces TN govt literary award for non-Hindi languages

20:46





The award, under the auspices of the state government, will carry Rs 5 lakh cash prize, he said, adding it is named as "Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu (Classical Language Literary Award)."





In the first phase, awards will be for the best works in the languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali and Marathi.





In his address at the valedictory event of the Chennai International Book Fair, the chief minister said the Sahitya Akademi awards announcement had been cancelled following the alleged intervention of the Union culture ministry.





Underlining what he called the uncertainty over the awards, he said political interventions, even in art and literary awards was dangerous.





Under such circumstances, the CM said several writers and representatives of literary bodies had appealed to him for an appropriate, constructive, counter-action plan.





He said: "We also have a realisation that this is the need of the hour and I would like to make an announcement that will make you all happy." -- PTI

