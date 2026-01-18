HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stalin announces TN govt literary award for non-Hindi languages

Sun, 18 January 2026
20:46
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced an annual literary award for best works in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi. 

The award, under the auspices of the state government, will carry Rs 5 lakh cash prize, he said, adding it is named as "Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu (Classical Language Literary Award)." 

In the first phase, awards will be for the best works in the languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali and Marathi. 

In his address at the valedictory event of the Chennai International Book Fair, the chief minister said the Sahitya Akademi awards announcement had been cancelled following the alleged intervention of the Union culture ministry. 

Underlining what he called the uncertainty over the awards, he said political interventions, even in art and literary awards was dangerous. 

Under such circumstances, the CM said several writers and representatives of literary bodies had appealed to him for an appropriate, constructive, counter-action plan. 

He said: "We also have a realisation that this is the need of the hour and I would like to make an announcement that will make you all happy." -- PTI

