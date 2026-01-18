HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM lays foundation stone for Rs 6,957-cr Kaziranga corridor

Sun, 18 January 2026
12:04
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and virtually flagged off two Amrit Bharat trains in Assam's Nagaon district.

Modi, who arrived here from Guwahati in the final leg of his two-day visit to the state, performed 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Kaziranga project.

The corridor is aimed at ensuring safe wildlife movement across the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, reduce road accidents on National Highway-715, and boost ecotourism, while generating local employment opportunities, an official said.

It forms part of the four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715, and includes around 34.45 km of elevated wildlife-friendly corridors, along with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, he said.

Modi also reviewed a model of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

The prime minister also virtually flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya-Rohtak.

These trains will significantly enhance long-distance rail connectivity between Assam and multiple states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, reduce travel time, and provide modern passenger amenities, the official said.

In a post on X, the PM had earlier said he was looking forward to being in Kaliabor for the Bhoomi Poojan' of key development projects.

'Looking forward to being in Kaliabor, Assam today for the Bhoomi Poojan of key development works, including the 35 km elevated corridor across Kaziranga. This will go a long way in safeguarding animals, particularly in the monsoon season,' Modi had said.

During the programme, Amrit Bharat trains will also be flagged off, which will improve connectivity for the people of Assam, he added.   -- PTI

