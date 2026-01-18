Pentagon mobilises olmost 1,500 soldiers for deployment in Minnesota

23:27

File image





The soldiers are assigned to two infantry battalions with the Army's 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska and specialises in cold-weather operations.





The Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy orders in case violence in Minnesota escalates, officials said, characterising the move as "prudent planning." It is not clear whether any of them will be sent to the state, the officials told The Washington Post.





The White House said in a statement that it's typical for the Pentagon "to be prepared for any decision the President may or may not make."





Spokesperson for the Defence Department did not respond to requests for comment. The development was reported earlier by ABC News.





The Insurrection Act, a federal law dating to 1807, permits the president to take control of a state's National Guard forces or deploy active-duty troops domestically in response to a "rebellion." -- ANI

The US Department of War ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment in Minnesota, The Washington Post reported, citing defence officials.