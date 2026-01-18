HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak claims Trump invited Sharif to join Gaza peace body

Sun, 18 January 2026
19:19
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Field Marshal Asim Munir meets US President Donald Trump at the White House./Courtesy White House
Pakistan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited by President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace for Gaza. 

The White House released a list of appointed members to the founding Executive Board of the Board of Peace on Friday as the country moved to the second phase of Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza. 

President Trump has already declared himself as the chair of the body. 

In response to media queries, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi confirmed that Pakistan did get a formal invitation. 

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has received the invitation from the President of the United States to join the Board of Peace on Gaza, Andrabi said in a statement. 

Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions, he added. 

He, however, did not elaborate on the issue. 

The White House said the Board of Peace comprises leaders with experience across diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy as it invited the heads of around 60 states, including those of Turkiye, Egypt, Argentina, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, the UK, Germany, Canada and Australia to join the peace body. -- PTI

3rd ODI updates: India in a spot of bother
3rd ODI updates: India in a spot of bother

Shinde, his corporators don't want BJP mayor: Raut
Shinde, his corporators don't want BJP mayor: Raut

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday that many newly elected Shiv Sena corporators, who originally belonged to the Bal Thackery-founded party before its division, do not want a Bharatiya Janata Party...

In Bengal, Modi calls for ending 'maha jungle raj'
In Bengal, Modi calls for ending 'maha jungle raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday charged the Trinamool Congress government with 'playing with national security by protecting infiltrators' for vote-bank politics, and said ending the ruling party's 'maha jungle raj' was vital to...

Iran slams US 'war scare', warns of decisive response
Iran slams US 'war scare', warns of decisive response

Iran has rejected United States allegations that it is preparing attacks on American facilities, alleging that Washington, DC is attempting to escalate tensions in West Asia, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

