Maha: Sena-UBT candidate wins municipal corporation seat by one vote

Sun, 18 January 2026
19:08
File image
The poll in Ward 1A of Parbhani Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra got as close as possible with a Shiv Sena-UBT candidate winning by a margin of just one vote, the verdict lending itself nicely to the oft-repeated electoral clinch that voting matters as every vote counts. 

Vyankat Dahale of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party bagged 4312 votes, just ahead of the 4311 votes garnered by his BJP rival Prasad Nagare, an official said on Sunday. 

Shiv Sena candidate Mohan Sonawane got 1363 votes in the ward, while 113 electors opted for None Of The Above (NOTA), he added. 

Incidentally, Parbhani is the only municipal corporation in Marathwada where the Shiv Sena-UBT managed to get more seats than the Bharatiya Janata Party, which otherwise had a stellar electoral outing across the state. 

The Shiv Sena-UBT won 25 seats in Parbhani against the BJP's 12. 

Polls to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra were held on January 15, while results were announced a day later. -- PTI

