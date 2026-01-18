HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Light snowfall in Himachal's higher hills; heavy snowfall likely from Jan 22

Sun, 18 January 2026
File image
Light snowfall persisted in isolated places of the higher hills of Himachal Pradesh, leading to a cold wave situation in many places of the state. 

The Shimla meteorological office on Sunday stated that light snowfall occurred in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's Koksar and Hansa villages, while the weather remained dry in most parts of the state. 

Cold wave was also witnessed in Hamirpur, Una and Mandi, which recorded 2.1 degrees Celsius, 2.7 and 3.9 minimum temperatures, respectively. 

The weather office has also predicted that light snowfall will continue to occur in the higher reaches of the state till January 20, while the weather in the rest of the state will continue to remain dry. 

"A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from January 21 due to which the state will receive a few heavy spells of snowfall and rain in higher and middle hills. A yellow warning of heavy snow and rain in higher hills has also been issued for January 23. Also, lower hills and plains will also witness light precipitation from January 22 onwards" stated the MeT forecast. -- PTI

