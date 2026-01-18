Kerala: Former CPI-M MLA Rajendran joins BJP

20:21

Former CPM MLA S Rajendran (third from left) being welcomed by Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar./Courtesy BJP Keralam on X





Rajendran, a veteran leader from Idukki district, represented the Devikulam Assembly constituency from 2006 to 2021.





The induction took place at the BJP state headquarters, where Rajendran was joined by three other leaders, including CPI leader Gurunadan and CPI-M leader Santhosh from Kuttanad.





Speaking on the occasion, Rajendran said he had not been active in party politics for the past four to five years but had continued working among the public.





He said he had been "living with regret and emotional distress after losing faith in his political space."





"Till the last day, I never betrayed the politics I followed throughout my life. There has never been any allegation that I worked against my party or its committees," he said.





He clarified that the decision to join the BJP was taken after discussions with people close to him.





Rajendran said his decision to meet BJP leaders was linked to issues related to plantations and plantation workers.





He said he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand and expressed confidence that issues faced by plantation workers could be resolved under the BJP's governance.





BJP leaders said around 100 people are expected to join the party at an event scheduled to be held in Munnar on February 8.





Addressing the gathering, Chandrasekhar said Rajendran had told him that only the BJP could resolve the state's problems. -- PTI

