Iran's supreme leader acknowledges thousands killed in unrest

Sun, 18 January 2026
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly acknowledged for the first time that thousands of people were killed during recent nationwide protests, marking an unusual admission from the clerical leadership amid a fierce crackdown that has drawn international attention, reports Fox News.

In a televised address on Saturday, Khamenei said the unrest, which began in late December over economic hardship and wider political grievances, resulted in 'several thousand' deaths.

He described some of the casualties as the result of 'inhuman, savage' conditions but shifted blame toward the United States and other foreign actors rather than Iranian security forces.

Khamenei accused US President Donald Trump of encouraging the demonstrations, which initially focused on rising costs and inflation before morphing into broader anti-regime protests, and called Trump a 'criminal' for commenting on and supporting the movement from afar.

He maintained that protesters were manipulated by foreign powers and that authorities would not allow what he termed 'criminals' to go unpunished, reported Fox News.

The protests have drawn condemnation from human rights organisations, which estimate that more than 3,000 people have died in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, although exact figures remain hard to verify due in part to intermittent internet shutdowns imposed by Iranian authorities.

Responding to Khamenei's remarks, Trump intensified his rhetoric, saying it was 'time to look for new leadership' in Iran.

In an interview with Politico, he criticised the clerical establishment's handling of the unrest and personally condemned Khamenei's role in the violence, describing him as unfit to lead.

"What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before," Trump said.

"Leadership is about respect, not fear and death."

"The man is a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people. His country is the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership," Trump added further.

The high-stakes exchange comes as global attention turns toward Iran's internal political stability and the spectre of further international pressure.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continued accusing US.

He posted on X, 'The recent sedition was orchestrated by the US. The US did the planning and took action. The US's goal is to devour Iran.'

However, daily life in Tehran and other major cities shows signs of returning to normal after weeks of protests and security operations.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Trump threatens 25% tariffs over Greenland, EU hits back
Trump threatens 25% tariffs over Greenland, EU hits back

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and several European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland to the United States, framing the move as a national security imperative amid...

Shinde moves corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'mayor' remark
Shinde moves corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'mayor' remark

The Shiv Sena has moved its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel as the race to pick the next Mumbai mayor intensifies. The move comes amid political maneuvering and strategic positioning following recent civic poll results.

Yogi warns over 'fake' Manikarnika posts; 8 FIRs filed
Yogi warns over 'fake' Manikarnika posts; 8 FIRs filed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said strict action would be taken against those misleading the public on social media about the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat.

'Devendra Fadnavis Is King of Kings'
'Devendra Fadnavis Is King of Kings'

'If the BJP had contested all 227 seats, I believe they would have managed to secure a majority on their own.'

