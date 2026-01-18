HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Fire breaks out near Nathula border in Sikkim, brought under control

Sun, 18 January 2026
21:24
File image
A fire broke out on Sunday at Thambi View Point near the Nathula Pass along the Indo-China border in Sikkim's Gangtok district, triggering concern due to the area's strategic sensitivity, the police said. 

The blaze, reported near an Indian Army base close to the zero line, is suspected to have been caused by careless smoking by tourists visiting the area, according to preliminary police inputs. 

Nathula Pass and adjoining viewpoints draw large numbers of visitors, particularly during the tourist season. 

Alert Army personnel promptly responded and informed the authorities. Firefighting teams from Rhenock and Gangtok, along with police personnel, Army units and local residents, rushed to the spot to contain the fire. 

The fire was brought under control within a short time, preventing its spread to nearby installations. 

No casualties were reported. Officials said the fire was completely doused and the area declared safe by 6 pm. -- PTI

