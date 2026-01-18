Eight soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K

22:34





The intense exchange of fire between the two sides lasted several hours before the guns fell silent. Reinforcements have been deployed to strengthen the cordon and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.





The operation, which the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps has named 'Operation Trashi-I', began around noon.





In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said the security forces came in contact with the terrorists in the general area Sonnar, northeast of Chatroo, during a search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror exercises along with Jammu and Kashmir police.





"Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies," the Army said, commending the troops for their exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions.





According to the officials, one of the search teams came across a group of two to three foreign terrorists allegedly belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who fired indiscriminately and also lobbed a few grenades in an attempt to break the cordon. -- PTI

