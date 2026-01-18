HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, air quality severe

Sun, 18 January 2026
10:29
A dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.3 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also placed the city under a yellow alert, warning of dense fog at many isolated places till forenoon. 

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius; Palam 8 degrees Celsius; Lodhi Road 6.8 degrees Celsius; the Ridge 7.2 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 7 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 444, in the 'severe' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.   -- PTI

