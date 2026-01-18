HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Businessman missing for 7 years, police take girlfriend into custody

Sun, 18 January 2026
Share:
20:43
image
The police on Sunday took the girlfriend of a businessman missing since 2019 on remand, suspecting her involvement in the case, an officer said. 

The girlfriend, identified as Rasmita Swain, was arrested by police a fortnight ago on charges of having a role in the disappearance of her boyfriend, Balaram Sahani, in 2019. 

"She has been taken into police custody on remand with permission of the court after getting some evidence against her," Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena told reporters in Bhubaneswar. 

The DCP said the incident took place seven years ago, and a case was registered at Chandaka police station. 

Both Balaram and Rasmita went missing in 2019, and everybody considered that they had eloped. 

However, after some days, Rasmita returned home, while there was no news about Balaram so far. 

Meena said a special squad of the Bhubaneswar police was investigating the matter. 

The police hope that the mystery over the missing businessman will be resolved soon, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak claims Trump invited Sharif to join Gaza peace body
LIVE! Pak claims Trump invited Sharif to join Gaza peace body

3rd ODI updates: Kolhi keeps India in the hunt
3rd ODI updates: Kolhi keeps India in the hunt

Maha civic results may trigger MVA churn as Cong pulls ahead
Maha civic results may trigger MVA churn as Cong pulls ahead

With the Congress coming third overall and having done much better than Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP, its allies in Maha Vikas Aghadi, political analysts said it will force a rethink as far as coordination, seat-sharing and leadership are...

Is Kerala seeing a Hindu unity pitch in NSS-SNDP ties?
Is Kerala seeing a Hindu unity pitch in NSS-SNDP ties?

Sukumaran Nair said he had noted Natesan's remarks and that a decision would be taken after a meeting scheduled for January 21.

Trump threatens 25% tariffs over Greenland, EU hits back
Trump threatens 25% tariffs over Greenland, EU hits back

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and several European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland to the United States, framing the move as a national security imperative amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO