Businessman missing for 7 years, police take girlfriend into custody

The girlfriend, identified as Rasmita Swain, was arrested by police a fortnight ago on charges of having a role in the disappearance of her boyfriend, Balaram Sahani, in 2019.





"She has been taken into police custody on remand with permission of the court after getting some evidence against her," Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena told reporters in Bhubaneswar.





The DCP said the incident took place seven years ago, and a case was registered at Chandaka police station.





Both Balaram and Rasmita went missing in 2019, and everybody considered that they had eloped.





However, after some days, Rasmita returned home, while there was no news about Balaram so far.





Meena said a special squad of the Bhubaneswar police was investigating the matter.





The police hope that the mystery over the missing businessman will be resolved soon, he said. -- PTI

