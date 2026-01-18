HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bomb threat forces emergency landing of IndiGo flight

Sun, 18 January 2026
An IndiGo Airlines flight en route from Delhi to Bagdogra, West Bengal made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport on Sunday morning following a bomb threat, police said.

Bomb disposal squads, security agencies and airport authorities are carrying out thorough security check of the flight carrying 222 passengers, including eight infants, besides two pilots and five crew members.

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, officials said.

According to officials, Air Traffic Control (ATC) received information at around 8.46 am about a bomb threat on IndiGo flight 6E-6650.

Acting on the alert and following prescribed security protocols, the aircraft was diverted and made a safe emergency landing at Lucknow airport at 9.17 am.

As per a press statement issued by the Lucknow police commissionerate, after landing, the aircraft was immediately parked in an isolation bay.

During preliminary checks, a handwritten note on a tissue paper bearing the words 'Plane mein bomb' (bomb in the plane) was found, police said.

Further investigation and necessary legal action are underway.

The law and order situation remains normal and under control, police said. -- PTI

