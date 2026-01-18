HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

8 FIRs filed in Varanasi over 'fake' Manikarnika images

Sun, 18 January 2026
Share:
09:00
image
Eight separate cases have been lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi against those allegedly spreading AI-generated images and misleading information on social media regarding the redevelopment work at the Manikarnika Ghat, officials said.

The cases have been registered against eight individuals and certain X handles under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said on Saturday.

According to the police, fabricated images and misleading content, contrary to the actual facts related to the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on social media platform X.

Officials alleged that images linked to Hindu deities were circulated with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation and anger among the public, and disturb social harmony.

The police said a complaint in this regard was lodged at Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu.

The complainant stated that his company has been undertaking work to strengthen cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.

According to the complaint, an X handle user allegedly shared AI-generated and misleading images on the night of January 16.

The posts, police said, presented distorted facts, misleading devotees of the Hindu faith and leading to resentment in society. The posts subsequently attracted a large number of objectionable comments and re-posts, further escalating tensions, the police said.

Bansal said attempts were made not only to hurt religious sentiments but also to create an anti-government mindset in society.

Given the seriousness of the matter, legal action is being taken against the concerned X handle users as well as those who reposted and commented on the content, he said.

Bansal said a detailed investigation into the matter is underway and warned that strict action would continue against those spreading rumours and misinformation on social media.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8 FIRs in Varanasi over 'fake' Manikarnika images
LIVE! 8 FIRs in Varanasi over 'fake' Manikarnika images

Shinde moves corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'mayor' remark
Shinde moves corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'mayor' remark

The Shiv Sena has moved its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel as the race to pick the next Mumbai mayor intensifies. The move comes amid political maneuvering and strategic positioning following recent civic poll results.

Day after civic poll drubbing, Ajit meets uncle Sharad Pawar
Day after civic poll drubbing, Ajit meets uncle Sharad Pawar

The BJP stunned the Pawars in the Pune polls, clinching 119 seats. The NCP came a distant second with 27 seats, while its ally, NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, won three. The Congress managed 15 seats.

IndiGo fined Rs 22cr for mass flight cancellation in December
IndiGo fined Rs 22cr for mass flight cancellation in December

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo Airlines flight with 216 passengers made an emergency landing in Varanasi after a bird strike. All passengers were safely evacuated.

'Devendra Fadnavis Is King of Kings'
'Devendra Fadnavis Is King of Kings'

'If the BJP had contested all 227 seats, I believe they would have managed to secure a majority on their own.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO