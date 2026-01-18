HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7 killed, 80 hurt as bus overturns in Jharkhand

Sun, 18 January 2026
21:02
image
At least seven people, including five women, were killed and over 80 others injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said. 

The accident occurred at Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station limits. 

"A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. Among them, four were women. The injured were taken to a hospital," superintendent of police Kumar Gaurav said. 

Two persons died during treatment in hospital, another official said. In a post on X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured. 

Sub-divisional magistrate Vipin Kumar Dubey said 60 injured were admitted to Mahuadanr community health centre and over 20 at a private hospital. 

"Thirty-two people, who are serious, are being referred to RIMS Ranchi for better treatment," he said. -- PTI

