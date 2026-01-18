7 killed, 80 hurt as bus overturns in Jharkhand

21:02





The accident occurred at Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station limits.





"A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. Among them, four were women. The injured were taken to a hospital," superintendent of police Kumar Gaurav said.





Two persons died during treatment in hospital, another official said. In a post on X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured.





Sub-divisional magistrate Vipin Kumar Dubey said 60 injured were admitted to Mahuadanr community health centre and over 20 at a private hospital.





"Thirty-two people, who are serious, are being referred to RIMS Ranchi for better treatment," he said. -- PTI

