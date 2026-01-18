HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 murder accused arrested after encounter in Punjab's Jalandhar

Sun, 18 January 2026
The Punjab police arrested two persons involved in the murder of a 26-year-old man following an encounter Jalandhar on Sunday, the police said. 

The accused, Chandra Shekhar, a resident of Davida Ahrana village, and Jaspal Singh, a resident of Drolli Kalan village, suffered bullet injuries in the crossfire, they said. 

Both of the accused were wanted in connection with the murder of Kesar Dhami, who was murdered near Sant Baba Bhag Singh University on January 16. 

Jalandhar Rural, senior superintendent of police Harvinder Singh Virk, said police had a tip-off that after committing the murder, the accused concealed their weapons near a pump close to the university, and were likely to arrive there to retrieve them. 

Acting on the information, police cordoned off the area and launched an operation. 

According to the police, the accused, after reaching the location, retrieved the hidden weapons and attempted to flee. 

However, when the police attempted to stop them, the accused opened fire at them, and one bullet struck the right side of the police vehicle, they said. -- PTI

