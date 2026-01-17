'You've betrayed Marathi manoos': Raut slams Shinde

13:21

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's betrayal of the Marathi manoos paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to win the Mumbai civic elections and install its mayor.





The BJP has officially maintained that the next mayor of Mumbai will be from Mahayuti (the BJP-Shiv Sena combine).





Raut also suggested that the Sena-UBT ally, MNS, underperformed in the polls, saying the Raj Thackeray-led party was expected to win 10-12 more seats.





The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance ended the 30-year-old monopoly of the Thackeray family on the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the high-stakes elections, securing 89 of 227 seats.





The BJP, however, will need the support of ally Shiv Sena which bagged 29 seats, to run the civic body.





The opposition Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS bagged 65 and six seats, respectively.





Raut said the Thackeray cousins collectively won 71 seats in Mumbai on the strong backing of the Marathi manoos, which is a huge achievement.

Apparently acknowledging the altered power dynamics in Mumbai's civic politics, Raut said the Sena UBT-MNS combine will not allow the BJP-Sena to do anything detrimental to Mumbai's interests.





Results have indicated that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has managed to retain its traditional Marathi strongholds in central Mumbai, even though it lost control of Mumbai.





According to Raut, the Sena UBT-MNS lost 10 to 12 seats by a wafer-thin margin of 50 to 100 votes.





"We resisted the mob rule, use of power, and power of money," Raut said, targeting the BJP-Sena alliance.





He said 90 per cent of the 60 corporators who switched sides and joined the Shinde-led Sena bit the dust.





In a stinging attack on Shinde, who engineered a split in undivided Shiv Sena in 2022, Raut said, "You have betrayed Marathi manoos and Mumbai. Otherwise, 100 generations of the BJP would not have been able to install its mayor. Marathi people will never forgive you." -- PTI