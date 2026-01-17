HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Those parties who abuse us...: Owaisi after 'Maha' win

Sat, 17 January 2026
16:37
Thanking the people of Maharashtra for electing 125 of its candidates as corporators in various Municipal Corporations in the western state, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the parties that lost the polls should introspect.

Addressing a press conference, Owaisi said the AIMIM party is gearing up to contest Municipal polls in Telangana and that the party already sought the names of interested candidates.

"Now those parties who abuse us (as BJP's B team) should think of themselves. It is the decision of the people. There is an English saying that victory has many fathers, defeat has none. Why did we (they) lose? Those great people will have to say. As far as the voters' list is concerned, it is correct," he replied to a query.

Replying to a query on Thackeray cousins coming together, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said the verdict is in front of everyone, and Uddhav Thackeray's candidate has won in the area where Eknath Shinde's house is located.

"Our party has won. I am happy. I do not know about others," he said.

Owaisi exuded confidence that his corporators who won on the party's symbol would sail with the party, even as AIMIM is taking all precautionary measures to keep the flock together. -- PTI 

