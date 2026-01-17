Sikh Guru remark row: Delhi Speaker says forensic analysis found video not tampered with

11:48

Earlier, police in AAP-ruled Punjab had claimed that their forensic examination revealed that the video was "doctored".





Following this, the chief whip of AAP in the Delhi Assembly, Sanjiv Jha, demanded that Speaker Gupta take action for breach of privilege against minister Kapil Mishra for sharing the clip on social media.





Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said the clip was sent for forensic examination on January 8 at the demand of the opposition AAP.





"The report clearly says that the alleged remark by Atishi was found matching frame by frame in the video clip, and it was original and there was no tampering involved," he said. -- PTI

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said that a forensic science laboratory report on the veracity of the video related to Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged remarks disrespecting Sikh gurus stated the clip to be original and without any tampering.