Follow Rediff on:      
Shiv Sena trumps BJP by one seat in Kalyan-Dombivli civic polls

Sat, 17 January 2026
09:55
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
The elections to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) saw a neck-and-neck contest between the Shiv Sena and BJP, with the former edging out its Mahayuti ally by one seat. 

According to the final tally on Friday, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 52 seats in the 122-member civic body, followed closely by the BJP with 51 seats. 

The Shiv Sena-UBT came a distant third with 11 seats, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena managed five, Congress bagged two seats, and the NCP-SP secured one, as per data shared by the KDMC's election department. 

With no single party managing to cross the clear majority mark on its own, the results indicate the likelihood of intense negotiations and strategic discussions in the coming days. 

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has come to power in 25 of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, where elections were held on January 15. -- PTI

