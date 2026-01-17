HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Several Indians return from Iran amid unrest

Sat, 17 January 2026
08:14
Indians return from Iran at Delhi airport./ANI Photo
Several Indian nationals arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Iran late Friday evening amid rising regional tensions.

This comes after the Indian government advised its nationals in Iran to leave the country due to the volatile security situation, with the ministry of external affairs stressing that it is closely monitoring developments and is "committed to doing whatever is necessary for their well-being."

An Indian national, who returned from Iran, described the "bad situation" in Iran and thanked the Indian government for cooperating with the nationals to help them leave the country."The conditions are bad there. 

The government of India is cooperating a lot, and the Embassy provided us with information on leaving Iran as early as possible...'Modi ji hai toh har cheez mumkin hai'," he said.

Another national told ANI, "We were there for a month. But we were only facing problems for the last one or two weeks...When we went outside, the protesters would come in front of the car. They would cause a little trouble...The internet was shut down, which is why we couldn't tell our families anything, so we were a little worried...We couldn't even contact the embassy."

Another Indian national who returned from Iran said, "I am a resident of Jammu and Kashmir... The protests there were dangerous. The Indian government has made a very good effort and brought the students back..."

Meanwhile, many relatives of those returning from Iran have reached Indira Gandhi International Airport to receive their loved ones. -- ANI

