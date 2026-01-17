HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SAD flags threat to Majithia's life inside jail, seeks governor's intervention

Sat, 17 January 2026
09:39
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia./Courtesy @bsmajithia/X
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday met Punjab Governor in Chandigarh, alleging that the state government had done "nothing concrete" to safeguard the life of jailed party leader Bikram Singh Majithia despite intelligence inputs indicating a threat to his life. 

The SAD appealed to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to issue necessary directions to ensure the security of Majithia, a former minister, saying it had no faith in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to take effective steps in this regard. 

In a representation submitted to the governor, senior SAD leaders flagged what they described as a "grave threat" to Majithia's life and alleged violations of his fundamental rights. 

Majithia is currently lodged in Nabha jail in Patiala. 

He was arrested in June last year in a disproportionate assets case by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. 

He is the brother-in-law of former chief minister and SAD supremo Sukhbir Badal. 

The SAD delegation comprising Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, and Ganieve Kaur Majithia said in the representation, "Nothing concrete was being done to safeguard the life of Majithia and that of his family members, despite the directions of the high court following central intelligence inputs that he was likely to be targeted for elimination by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)". 

The leaders alleged that additional cameras were being installed inside Majithia's prison cell as an "eyewash" and in further violation of his rights. 

They said there was no need for the additional cameras as multiple cameras had already been installed to monitor his every movement. -- PTI

