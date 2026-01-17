HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Respect that Iran cancelled hanging of 800 people: Trump

Sat, 17 January 2026
08:44
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the Iranian government has cancelled the hanging of over 800 people and added that he "greatly respects" the fact as the regional tensions rise.

Speaking to the reporters on the South Lawn, Trump said, "Iran cancelled the hanging of over 800 people. They were going to hang over 800 people yesterday, and I greatly respect the fact that they cancelled them."

Trump's response came amid international concern over Iran's handling of the crackdown of the demonstration against the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump had previously threatened to intervene but on Wednesday said that killings of protesters had stopped, and he'd "watch and see" about military action.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier said that the US President Donald Trump and his team were "closely monitoring the situation in Iran.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary said, "all options remain on the table for the President"

"The President and his team have communicated to the Iranian regime that if the killing continues, there will be grave consequences. The President understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted. The President and his team are closely monitoring this situation, and all options remain on the table for the President," the White House press secretary said. -- ANI

