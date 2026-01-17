HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
R-Day: Intel flags Khalistani, B'desh-linked terror threats

Sat, 17 January 2026
16:30
Intelligence agencies on Saturday issued an alert ahead of Republic Day, warning of a possible attempt by proscribed Khalistani outfits and Bangladesh-based terror organizations to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country. 
 
According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau, Punjab-based gangsters are "acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad," as they continue to establish links with "Khalistani terror elements".
 
"Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country," intelligence sources said. 
 
"Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security," the official source added. 
 
 The alert states that these gangsters are active across Haryana, Delhi-National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and are gradually establishing links with Khalistani terrorist elements.
 
Ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26, North District Police conducted a series of simulated mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations to check the preparedness and response time of various stakeholders and agencies.
 
Four mock drill exercises were conducted during the first fortnight of January 2026 at sensitive locations across North Delhi, including vital installations, historical places, prominent markets and transport hubs, where large numbers of people gather daily. -- ANI

