Rashtrapati Bhavan to be closed for public visits from Jan 21 to 29

Sat, 17 January 2026
14:32
The Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit 1) will remain closed for the general public from January 21 to 29 in view of the upcoming Republic Day Parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, an official statement issued on Saturday said.
 
Circuit 1 takes the visitors on a tour of the main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) will remain closed for the general public from January 21 to 29, 2026, due to the upcoming Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony," said the statement issued by the President's secretariat. 

The annual Republic Day parade is held on the Kartavya Path. The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the end of Republic Day festivities, is held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk, on the western end of Kartavya Path, close to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. -- PTI 

