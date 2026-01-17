Prohibitory orders imposed in Maha's Jalna over Dhangar agitation

11:39

District collector Ashima Mittal issued an order under section 163 in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with prohibitory orders for public safety, nuisance, or danger.





The move comes amid apprehensions of an untoward situation, as Jalna and Ambad are considered epicentres of reservation-related agitations.





As per the order, the prohibitory restrictions will remain in force from 5 am till midnight on Sunday in Jalna and Ambad tehsils.





Under the prohibitory orders, gatherings of more than five persons have been banned, along with the carrying of arms.





All shops, business establishments, and educational institutions, have been directed to remain closed.





According to the district administration, Dhangar community leader Deepak Borhade had planned a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, for which the police had denied him permission.





Borhade and his supporters are likely to leave for Mumbai from Ambad, Jamkhed, Pachod, Dawalwadi, Paithan Naka, Shevgaon, Ahilyanagar, Pathardi, Pandharpur, Sangola, and Pune, which could lead to law and order issues, the order stated. -- PTI

