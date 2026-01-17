HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
People haven't rejected Ajit, they accepted...: Fadnavis

Sat, 17 January 2026
19:20
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the people have not rejected Deputy CM Ajit Pawar but accepted the leadership of PM Modi and the BJP, a day after the saffron party defeated the NCP factions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls.

Responding to a query on who would be 'dada' of Pune, Fadnavis said the people of Pune are the dada, and we are their sevaks.

Ajit Pawar is popularly called  'dada' or elder brother in Marathi.  

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Pune, Fadnavis thanked citizens in Pune for the "landslide" victory in the Pune and PCMC civic polls.

The NCP factions led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar had allied for the elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the strongholds of the Pawar family.  

The poll campaign was marked by Ajit Pawar's pointed barbs at local leadership of the BJP in  Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad over alleged irregularities and derailed development in the two civic bodies, ruled by the BJP between 2017 and 2022. 

On Friday, the BJP stunned the Pawars, clinching 119 out of 165 seats in the Pune civic body, relegating the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which won 27 seats, to the distant position. The NCP-SP managed just three seats, while the Congress secured 15. 

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP got a clear majority with 84 seats in the 128-member general body.

"I thank the voters of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad for reposing their faith in the BJP and giving us a landslide victory. I am not merely thanking them; I am indebted to them. While we are happy with this mandate, it also reminds us of our responsibility towards these cities," said Fadnavis.

He added that people have expressed faith in the BJP's vision of development and governance, as well as in PM Modi's leadership. 

"We will have to work even harder to live up to the trust that people have placed in us. I will ensure that the vision we presented before the people is translated into reality immediately after the mayor is elected," he said.
Fadnavis said the poll outcome has put an end to myriad speculation and narratives surrounding the polls in Pune and PCMC. The results are beyond the expectations of many people, he said without elaborating. 

Asked whether people of Pune have rejected Ajit dada, the chief minister said, "I will not say that people have rejected dada, rather they have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP and us."

Ajit Pawar didn't attend the cabinet meeting held in Mumbai earlier on Saturday. 

"I had met Ajit Pawar on the voting day (January 15) when he told me that he would not be attending the cabinet meeting," the chief minister added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Shinde moves corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'mayor' remark
Shinde moves corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'mayor' remark

The Shiv Sena has moved its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel as the race to pick the next Mumbai mayor intensifies. The move comes amid political maneuvering and strategic positioning following recent civic poll results.

Battle is not over yet...: Thackerays after BMC rout
Battle is not over yet...: Thackerays after BMC rout

The BJP has expanded its footprint in Maharashtra following strong performance in assembly elections, while other parties are seeing their political bases shrink, according to a party official. The assessment is based on the BJP's...

Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day
Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day

According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau, Punjab-based gangsters are "acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad," as they continue to establish links with "Khalistani terror elements".

Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies
Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies

India clarified its absence from a South Africa-initiated naval wargame, stating it was not an institutional BRICS activity. The exercise involved navies from China, Russia, Iran, and others, amid rising tensions in Iran.

