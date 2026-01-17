HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pawars to continue alliance for Maha local polls

Sat, 17 January 2026
Share:
18:52
image
Factions of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar will contest the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections together, an NCP-SP leader said on Saturday.

The announcement has come in the wake of the severe drubbing the two NCP factions received in the Pune civic elections, where the BJP stunned the Pawars in their traditional stronghold, clinching 119 seats, with Ajit Pawar-led party coming in distant second with 27 and its ally NCP-SP managing just three seats.

Speaking to reporters,  NCP-SP Maharashtra unit president Shashikant Shinde said the factions have decided to join hands for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections scheduled on February 5.

"Both parties had a discussion. We will contest elections to 12 Zilla Parishads together. Also, if there's a need for a friendly contest, we will think about it," he said.

He said the NCP-SP would introspect on its defeat in the municipal corporation elections and move forward.

Shinde met party chief Sharad Pawar at an agriculture exhibition in Pune's Baramati tehsil, and a meeting was also held at Pawar's residence with senior leaders from both factions, including Ajit Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, MLA Rohit Pawar, Jayant Patil, and state Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, and counting of votes will be taken up on February 7. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP Cong MLA links women's beauty to rape, sparks row
LIVE! MP Cong MLA links women's beauty to rape, sparks row

Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day
Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day

According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau, Punjab-based gangsters are "acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad," as they continue to establish links with "Khalistani terror elements".

Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies
Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies

India clarified its absence from a South Africa-initiated naval wargame, stating it was not an institutional BRICS activity. The exercise involved navies from China, Russia, Iran, and others, amid rising tensions in Iran.

Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh
Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh

The UK government has condemned violence in Bangladesh and called for peaceful elections after reports of killings of Hindus and other religious minorities. Concerns were raised in the House of Commons, with calls for UK intervention to...

'Very difficult time': Indians return from Iran amid protests
'Very difficult time': Indians return from Iran amid protests

Several Indians, including students, have arrived in Delhi from Iran amid widespread protests and a government crackdown. The Indian government has issued advisories urging citizens to leave Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO