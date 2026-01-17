MP Cong MLA links women's beauty to rape, sparks row

18:23

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has sparked a row after allegedly linking women's beauty to rape and associating sexual crimes against women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes with what he described as "teerth phal" (rewards of pilgrimage).





Baraiya's statements came to the fore on Saturday, when Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi was in Indore in connection with the water contamination tragedy there.





Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the MP's ruling BJP strongly condemned Baraiya's remarks, expressing hope that Gandhi would take action against the Congress MLA.





The Congress disagreed with the statement and said the MLA had been asked to clarify it.





Despite the controversy, Baraiya stood by his comment, claiming that it was in the interest of 40 crore women from the SC and ST communities. He also clarified that his statement had nothing to do with the Congress or Rahul Gandhi.





The Congress MLA from Bhander, Datia district, made the controversial remarks during an interview with a media outlet, and a video of it soon went viral on social media.





In the video, Baraiya purportedly claims that the highest number of rapes in India are against women from SC, ST, and "Most Backward Classes".





He said, "So what I mean is the theory of rape is that if a man is walking on the road and sees a beautiful girl, extremely beautiful, his mind may get distracted. Then rape can happen," he said, while going on to ask what "extremely beautiful" women existed among tribals, Dalits and OBCs.





Baraiya, a former MP Bahujan Samaj Party chief, further said that rapes against women from these communities take place because "such instructions are given in their (Hindu) religious scriptures".





However, when a reporter asked him to point out the religious scripture which mentioned this, Baraiya could not give a clear answer.





Baraiya, though, went on to interpret a Sanskrit verse, which he said laid down that having physical relations with women of "certain castes" yields "teerth phal" or "rewards of pilgrimage".





"Now, if he cannot go on a pilgrimage, what option was given while sitting at home? That by having intercourse with their women, one gets that fruit? Then what will he do? In the darkness, he will try to catch someone. One person can never rape a woman. If she does not consent, he will not do it," Baraiya claimed. -- PTI