MP Cong MLA links women's beauty to rape, sparks row

Sat, 17 January 2026
18:23
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has sparked a row after allegedly linking women's beauty to rape and associating sexual crimes against women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes with what he described as "teerth phal" (rewards of pilgrimage).

Baraiya's statements came to the fore on Saturday, when Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi was in Indore in connection with the water contamination tragedy there. 

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the MP's ruling BJP strongly condemned Baraiya's remarks, expressing hope that Gandhi would take action against the Congress MLA. 

The Congress disagreed with the statement and said the MLA had been asked to clarify it. 

Despite the controversy, Baraiya stood by his comment, claiming that it was in the interest of 40 crore women from the SC and ST communities. He also clarified that his statement had nothing to do with the Congress or Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress MLA from Bhander, Datia district, made the controversial remarks during an interview with a media outlet, and a video of it soon went viral on social media.

In the video, Baraiya purportedly claims that the highest number of rapes in India are against women from SC, ST, and "Most Backward Classes".

He said, "So what I mean is the theory of rape is that if a man is walking on the road and sees a beautiful girl, extremely beautiful, his mind may get distracted. Then rape can happen," he said, while going on to ask what "extremely beautiful" women existed among tribals, Dalits and OBCs.

Baraiya, a former MP Bahujan Samaj Party chief, further said that rapes against women from these communities take place because "such instructions are given in their (Hindu) religious scriptures".

However, when a reporter asked him to point out the religious scripture which mentioned this, Baraiya could not give a clear answer.

Baraiya, though, went on to interpret a Sanskrit verse, which he said laid down that having physical relations with women of "certain castes" yields "teerth phal" or "rewards of pilgrimage".

"Now, if he cannot go on a pilgrimage, what option was given while sitting at home? That by having intercourse with their women, one gets that fruit? Then what will he do? In the darkness, he will try to catch someone. One person can never rape a woman. If she does not consent, he will not do it," Baraiya claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day
According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau, Punjab-based gangsters are "acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad," as they continue to establish links with "Khalistani terror elements".

Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies
India clarified its absence from a South Africa-initiated naval wargame, stating it was not an institutional BRICS activity. The exercise involved navies from China, Russia, Iran, and others, amid rising tensions in Iran.

Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh
The UK government has condemned violence in Bangladesh and called for peaceful elections after reports of killings of Hindus and other religious minorities. Concerns were raised in the House of Commons, with calls for UK intervention to...

'Very difficult time': Indians return from Iran amid protests
Several Indians, including students, have arrived in Delhi from Iran amid widespread protests and a government crackdown. The Indian government has issued advisories urging citizens to leave Iran.

