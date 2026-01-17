HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi to visit Bengal today; to attend govt prog, address public rally

Sat, 17 January 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Saturday, during which he will attend a government programme and address a rally, amidst a political slugfest over the SIR of electoral rolls and the recent ED raids on the consultancy firm I-PAC. 

The prime minister is scheduled to address the rally in minority-dominated Malda in the afternoon. 

This will be Modi's second visit to the state amid the ongoing SIR exercise and his first since the political firestorm triggered by the ED's searches at I-PAC offices on January 8, during which CM Mamata Banerjee had stormed the raid site and had accused the agency of attempting to steal the TMC's election strategy at the BJP's behest. 

"The PM will arrive in Malda on Saturday afternoon. He will first attend a government programme and then address a public rally at a nearby ground. He will then be going to Assam. On Sunday, he will again come to Bengal, this time to Singur in Hooghly, where he will attend a government programme followed by a public rally," a senior state BJP leader said. 

The PM had visited West Bengal on December 20. The visit comes against the backdrop of a bitter dispute over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the ruling TMC accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of harassing people through the exercise, claiming voters would respond to this "harassment" at the ballot box. 

The BJP, however, has defended the exercise, arguing that SIR is necessary to weed out illegal immigrants and Rohingyas from the electoral rolls, and has alleged that the TMC's opposition stems from fears of losing a sizable "illegal" vote bank. -- PTI

