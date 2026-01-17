HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train

Sat, 17 January 2026
14:27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station in north Bengal.

He also virtually flagged off the return GuwahatiHowrah Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda.

Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully AC Vande Bharat sleeper train would offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares, a statement issued by the PMO stated.

The train will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient, it said.

"By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah Guwahati route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism," the statement added.

Later at a public programme in Malda, the PM is scheduled to dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects, worth Rs 3,250 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development in Bengal and the North East.

On a two-day visit to eastern India, Modi is scheduled to criss-cross poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, blending high-voltage political messaging with a clutch of infrastructure launches as the countdown to the 2026 assembly elections enters its decisive phase. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'You've betrayed Marathi manoos': Raut slams Shinde
LIVE! 'You've betrayed Marathi manoos': Raut slams Shinde

U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss
U19 WC: No handshake drama at India vs Bangladesh toss

When Indian captain Ayush Mhatre and his Bangladesh counterpart Azizul Hakim Tamim walked out for the toss, the usual pre-match handshake was missing, given the current political strain between the two countries.

Saffron tsunami: BJP wins 1425 seats in 29 corporations
Saffron tsunami: BJP wins 1425 seats in 29 corporations

According to the final tally, the BJP won 1,425 out of a total 2,869 seats, Shiv Sena 399, Congress 324, NCP 167, Shiv Sena-UBT 155, NCP-SP 36, MNS 13, BSP 6, parties registered with the SEC 129, unrecognised parties 196, and 19...

BMC polls: 'Dhurandhar Devendra' posters appear in Mumbai
BMC polls: 'Dhurandhar Devendra' posters appear in Mumbai

Large hoardings praising Fadnavis' leadership appeared across the city, reflecting a celebratory mood within the BJP camp following its strong performance in the country's richest civic body.

How Muslims Voted In BMC Elections
How Muslims Voted In BMC Elections

The real surprise in these results came from Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.Of the 29 Muslim candidates who got elected to the 227-strong BMC, the Congress and the AIMIM between them bagged 22.

