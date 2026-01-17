HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha civic polls: BJP wins 1,425 seats in 29 corporations

Sat, 17 January 2026
Share:
10:21
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party has swept the 2026 civic polls, winning 1,425 of 2,869 seats across 29 municipal corporations, and wresting control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from Uddhav Thackeray, ending his family's three-decade-old dominance in the cash-rich civic body. 

The BJP won 89, and ally Shiv Sena bagged 29 seats in the 227-member BMC, while Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65 and MNS six seats. 

The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP-SP got just one seat. 

The saffron party stunned the Pawars in the Pune polls, clinching 119 seats, with Ajit Pawar-led NCP coming in distant second with 27 and its ally NCP-SP getting three seats, while the Congress managed 15 seats. 

In the 151-member Nagpur civic body, the BJP held sway, getting 102, while the Congress bagged a mere 34. 

Nashik saw the BJP bagging 72 seats, Shiv Sena 26, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, Congress 3 and NCP 4. 

The BJP's victory streak continued in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where it won 57 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 13, Congress with one, while other parties registered with the SEC, especially the AIMIM, bagged 33 seats. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment
Actress Sued For Rs 100 Cr Over Suryakumar Comment

Actress Khushi Mukherjee, known for MTV Splitsvilla, has landed in legal trouble after a Rs 100 crore defamation case was filed against her by social media influencer Faizan Ansari.

LIVE! After Iran, Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland now
LIVE! After Iran, Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland now

IndiGo Flyers Get Refunds, Bonus Vouchers
IndiGo Flyers Get Refunds, Bonus Vouchers

IndiGo has informed DGCA that 'all refunds for IndiGo flight cancellations during the period of December 3-5 have been fully processed and cleared to the original source of payment.'

'I saved 10 mn': Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claims
'I saved 10 mn': Trump repeats India-Pak conflict claims

Trump has made similar claims many times since May 10 last year, stating that it was his pressure that led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours as he makes his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize.

77th Republic Day parade to witness many firsts
77th Republic Day parade to witness many firsts

The upcoming Republic Day Parade will center around the sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram,' featuring themed decorations, performances, and special guests.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO