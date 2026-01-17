HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

K'taka power tussle back in focus? Shivakumar cancels Davos trip

Sat, 17 January 2026
Share:
18:07
image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has cancelled his scheduled visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, citing official engagements in New Delhi and Bengaluru.
  
"The Deputy CM has a series of meetings lined up with AICC functionaries regarding Assam assembly elections and is also spearheading the campaign against the union government over MGNREGA due to which a five-day special session of the Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to begin from January 22," his office said in a release on Saturday.

According to the Deputy CM's itinerary, Shivakumar, who was in Delhi to take part in a preparatory meeting in connection with the assembly elections in Assam, will be travelling to Bidar in northern Karnataka this evening.

He will attend the funeral of former minister Bheemanna Khandre, who died late last night, at the age of 102, in Bidar. 
Later, he will travel to New Delhi via Hyderabad at night.

The decision to skip the Davos summit, scheduled from January 18 and Shivakumar's return to Delhi has fuelled speculations about the stability of current leadership.

It also comes in the backdrop of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's brief conversation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar on Tuesday evening, sparking rumours that the high command may be addressing the ongoing power tussle.

The leadership tussle in the ruling party has intensified after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation has been fuelled by the reported 'power-sharing' arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government's formation in 2023. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP Cong MLA links women's beauty to rape, sparks row
LIVE! MP Cong MLA links women's beauty to rape, sparks row

Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day
Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day

According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau, Punjab-based gangsters are "acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad," as they continue to establish links with "Khalistani terror elements".

Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies
Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies

India clarified its absence from a South Africa-initiated naval wargame, stating it was not an institutional BRICS activity. The exercise involved navies from China, Russia, Iran, and others, amid rising tensions in Iran.

Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh
Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh

The UK government has condemned violence in Bangladesh and called for peaceful elections after reports of killings of Hindus and other religious minorities. Concerns were raised in the House of Commons, with calls for UK intervention to...

'Very difficult time': Indians return from Iran amid protests
'Very difficult time': Indians return from Iran amid protests

Several Indians, including students, have arrived in Delhi from Iran amid widespread protests and a government crackdown. The Indian government has issued advisories urging citizens to leave Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO