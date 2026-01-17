HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

GRAP-4 enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns 'severe'

Sat, 17 January 2026
Share:
21:20
image
The Centre's pollution watchdog on Saturday invoked curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality deteriorated to enter the 'severe' category, according to officials.
 
"The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 400 on Saturday at 4 PM, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded at 428 at 8 PM owing to a western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather and meteorological conditions, and lack of dispersal of pollutants," said a senior official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP   'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the official said.

This comes a day after the CAQM enforced GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR on Friday.

GRAP categorises air quality into four stages -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300), 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and 'severe plus' (AQI above 450). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IndiGo fined Rs 22cr for mass flight cancellation in December
IndiGo fined Rs 22cr for mass flight cancellation in December

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo Airlines flight with 216 passengers made an emergency landing in Varanasi after a bird strike. All passengers were safely evacuated.

Shinde moves corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'mayor' remark
Shinde moves corporators to hotel amid Uddhav's 'mayor' remark

The Shiv Sena has moved its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel as the race to pick the next Mumbai mayor intensifies. The move comes amid political maneuvering and strategic positioning following recent civic poll results.

Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh
Another Hindu man crushed to death in Bangladesh

The UK government has condemned violence in Bangladesh and called for peaceful elections after reports of killings of Hindus and other religious minorities. Concerns were raised in the House of Commons, with calls for UK intervention to...

Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day
Khalistani, B'deshi outfits may target Delhi ahead of R-Day

According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau, Punjab-based gangsters are "acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad," as they continue to establish links with "Khalistani terror elements".

Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies
Why India skipped BRICS naval wargame? MEA clarifies

India clarified its absence from a South Africa-initiated naval wargame, stating it was not an institutional BRICS activity. The exercise involved navies from China, Russia, Iran, and others, amid rising tensions in Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO