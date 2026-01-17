HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Former mayor injured in lathi-charge at counting centre in Maha

Sat, 17 January 2026
Share:
08:25
File image
File image
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police on Friday resorted to lathi-charge at a counting station, resulting in injuries to former mayor and Shiv Sena leaderVikas Jain and some others. 

A video of the incident went viral. After this incident, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat reached the counting centre and demanded action against the policemen involved. 

Commissioner of police Pavin Pawar told reporters a probe is underway. 

If police are at fault, action will be taken against them, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Several Indians return from Iran amid unrest
LIVE! Several Indians return from Iran amid unrest

BJP-Sena capture BMC, break Thackeray hold after 25 yrs
BJP-Sena capture BMC, break Thackeray hold after 25 yrs

The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance secured a majority in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, winning 118 out of 227 seats and ending the Thackeray family's long-standing control.

Nagpur riots accused's wife wins civic polls on AIMIM ticket
Nagpur riots accused's wife wins civic polls on AIMIM ticket

Alisha Khan, wife of a key accused in the 2023 Nagpur riots case, has won civic polls on an AIMIM ticket. Her husband, Fahim Khan, is accused of involvement in violence following rumors related to religious inscriptions and protests.

BJP-led Mahayuti clinches 25 of 29 Maha civic bodies
BJP-led Mahayuti clinches 25 of 29 Maha civic bodies

Breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday emerged victorious in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and also vanquished the alliance of Nationalist...

Battle for BMC: THE VERDICT
Battle for BMC: THE VERDICT

Breaking the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and also triumphed in Pune,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO