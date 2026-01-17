Flights delayed in Delhi amid dense fog, AQI in 'very poor' category

08:20

Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Saturday./ANI on X





Passengers are advised to check flight statuses with their respective airlines before heading to the airport, as foggy conditions are likely to impact operations intermittently.





The India meteorological department reported a slight improvement in minimum temperature, which stood at 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, compared to 4 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday.





Despite the marginal rise in temperature, visibility remained low during the early hours, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement across the city.





Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continued to remain a major concern.





As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 368 at around 7 am on Saturday, placing it in the "very poor" category.Earlier, on Tuesday, in view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the sub-committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas convened a meeting. -- ANI

As cold wave conditions continued to prevail in the national capital, dense fog enveloped large parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, leading to reduced visibility and delays in several flights at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.